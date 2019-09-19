Little Mix cancel show after production truck crash

Little Mix have cancelled a show in Vienna after a truck carrying their equipment crashed.

The girl group were due to play at the Wiener Stadthalle in Austria but have axed the show following the accident.

In a statement on Twitter, the band wrote: “Vienna, we are so sad to say that tonight’s show has had to be cancelled.

“Unfortunately one of our production trucks was in an accident earlier today which means we haven’t been able to set up our staging and lights. Thankfully no one was hurt, but it means we aren’t able to put on the show for you.

“We are absolutely broken hearted as we were so excited to see you all.

“All tickets will be refunded, please contact your point of sale. The girls x.”

The band are next due to perform at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, on September 21.

The LM5 tour will also take the group to the Netherlands, Belgium and France, before they return to the UK and Ireland in October.