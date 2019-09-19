Liam Gallagher reveals plans for first dance at his wedding

Liam Gallagher is planning a spectacular number for the first dance at his wedding.

The ex-Oasis star, 46, speaks about marrying girlfriend Debbie Gwyther on the next Jonathan Ross Show.

“I might have to take up dance lessons. I fancy just freaking everyone out, doing a slide across the floor. Like what they do on Come Dancing, when they get up close and do the business.”

Asked about whether he would go on Strictly, Gallagher said: “I’ll do it (a dance) for the wedding, but I’m not doing it for everyone else to take the piss….

Liam Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther (Ian West/PA)

“My hips are not as good as they used to be. I do run every now and again, but I also go to the pub and drink loads of Guinness… I run to the pub and drink the Guinness.”

The singer, who was previously married to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton, said of his proposal to Gwyther, while on holiday in Italy’s Amalfi coast: “I went down on two knees and begged her.”

He said he will have a “big” wedding ceremony for the first time.

“It’s going to be abroad somewhere hopefully, it’s going to be hot. About 150 people,” Gallagher, who is estranged from brother Noel, told Ross.

The singer also spoke about meeting for the first time his daughter Molly Moorish, who was raised by her mother Lisa.

“It was terrible that we left it that long or that it didn’t happen beforehand,” he said, but added: “We always hang out with each other. It’s cool man. We’ve drawn a line under the past and we’re steaming into the future with lots of love.”

Asked if he plans to meet Gemma, his six-year-old daughter with journalist Liza Ghorbani, Gallagher said: “I’ll just have to wait and let it happen. There’s no plans to meet up yet, but I’m sure it’ll happen. I definitely don’t want to leave it that long, but it’s not just down to me”.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.30pm on ITV.