Liam Payne opens up about new girlfriend as he moves on from Cheryl
The One Direction star is in a relationship with American model Maya Henry.
Liam Payne has said he has been able to relax a lot more with his new girlfriend after being involved in a high-profile romance with Cheryl.
The One Direction star, 26, is reported to have been in a relationship with American model Maya Henry, 19, for around a year, but only went public with the romance recently out of respect to his ex-partner and the mother of his child.
Payne told the Kiss Breakfast Show that Henry is “awesome”.
On the impact of fame on their relationship, he said: “It’s kind of got to the point with my life where I’m like, screw this. It’s not worth my happiness.
“If someone is going to take a picture, someone is going to do something.
“The difference is with her, she’s so relaxed that it helps me relax in a situation… It’s been quite nice just going out.”
He added: “I’ve managed to explore a lot more of London than I ever have actually in my life, which has been quite fun.
“My life has been quite normal recently, which has been a break. It’s good. I’m enjoying myself right now.”
Payne and Henry have been pictured a number of times out together.
He was previously in a relationship with former Girls Aloud star Cheryl from 2016 until 2018, and the pair welcomed their son Bear in March 2017.
