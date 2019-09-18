Gregg Wallace shows off results of his body transformation

Gregg Wallace has shown off the results of his impressive body transformation.

The MasterChef star shared a topless selfie on Instagram, displaying his toned physique.

The captioned the shot “Getting There.”

The TV star has previously revealed he lost more than three stone in weight by cutting down on alcohol and giving up fried breakfasts.

Gregg Wallace in 2010 (Ian West/PA)

He has also started sharing exercise photos on social media.

Wallace, 54, and his wife Anna, who is 21 years his junior, became parents to a baby boy earlier this spring.

Advertising

The couple met in 2013 after she is said to have made contact on Twitter to discuss a rhubarb and duck recipe.

He also has two children from a previous marriage.