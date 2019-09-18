Goldie Hawn wants to send her audience to sleep

Goldie Hawn hopes her latest role will send her audience to sleep.

The Oscar winner, 73, has signed up to a mindfulness and relaxation audio app for children.

She will be the voice of a new Sleep Story, Goldie The Mindful Moshling.

The story sees the Hollywood star’s Moshling counterpart discover how “mindfulness during the day can lead to sweet dreams at night”.

The Moshi Twilight app (Moshi Twilight)

According to the Moshi Twilight app, Hawn’s “30-minute audio-only Sleep Story gently lulls little listeners to sleep using dreamy music and Goldie’s calming narration…”.

“Goldie The Mindful Moshling provides little listeners with a comforting way to drift off to sleep while reminding them of the positive power of mindfulness in their waking lives,” it said.

Goldie The Mindful Moshling is available to listen to free in the Moshi Twilight app.