Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media

Chrissy Teigen was bombarded with FaceTime calls from fans after accidentally sharing her email address online.

The TV presenter and model was forced to change her email after the gaffe, but not before being inundated with messages.

In one call, Teigen and her mother chatted with a man who identified himself as Ricardo.

Laughing, Teigen said: “Hi, Ricardo, nice to meet you. This is my mom. Thanks for calling me!”

When Ricardo asked how they were, the Bring The Funny judge replied: “We’re good, we’re about to eat dinner but just thought we’d answer one of these.”

The calls did not stop there.

Teigen shared a series of videos showing her laughing with her hands over her face while a laptop rang with FaceTime calls.

She captioned one of the clips: “Please stop I have a family.” Teigen admitted to being surprised at the positive nature of the calls.

please stop I have a family pic.twitter.com/koEnVzkCes — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

She said: “Oh my god people are FaceTiming me. Was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger.”

After putting an end to the calls by changing her email address, she thanked fans for their “kind words”.

She said: “Everything disabled and changed emails. but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol.”

It is not the first time Teigen, who has two children with her husband John Legend, has mistakenly shared her contact details.

In an early edition of her cook book Cravings: Hungry For More, eagle-eyed fans spotted Teigen’s phone number written on her dog’s collar.