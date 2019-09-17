Whitney Houston hologram tour will be authentic, organisers say

UK dates for a Whitney Houston hologram tour will kick-off next year.

Houston’s estate first unveiled plans for the tour, featuring the hologram of the late pop star, in May.

Now they have announced the UK and Ireland tour – which will also feature a live band, back-up singers and dancers – will start in Liverpool, while dates are also planned across Europe, in Mexico and the US.

Hits like I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Greatest Love Of All and Higher Love are on the setlist.

Experience #WhitneyHouston, live on stage once again, in #holographic form. ❤️?⭐️Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to hear about exciting new developments regarding #AnEveningWithWhitney: https://t.co/LeClE0D4aV pic.twitter.com/kEVNXwyLH5 — BASE Hologram (@BASEHologram) August 1, 2019

Marty Tudor, Base Hologram CEO of production, said: “It would be a disservice to her, her family and her fans if we weren’t anything other 100% authentic.

“We are privileged to have been entrusted with this responsibility and hope audiences are able to come, enjoy and get lost in the music of the industry’s most talented performers.”

The tour will play in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dublin, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Brighton, Nottingham and London.

Pat Houston, the singer’s former manager and president of her estate, said: “Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever.”

Houston was considered, at her peak, to be one of the greatest singers ever.

At the time of her death in 2012, at the age of 48, her reputation had been marred by years of drug abuse.

She was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills and a coroner found cocaine had been a contributing factor.

Tickets for An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour go on sale this Friday at 9am.