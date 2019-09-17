Stars turn out to watch Kimberley Walsh in Big The Musical

Love Island star Amy Hart and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker were among a clutch of celebrities who turned up to see Kimberley Walsh perform in West End musical Big’s gala show.

Former flight attendant Hart wore an eye-catching belted hot pink dress, which she paired with nude heels and a red handbag.

Amy Hart from Love Island arriving for the gala night (Yui Mok/PA)

YouTuber Barker, who is paired with professional dancer AJ Pritchard on this year’s Strictly, wore a white shirt-dress with white trainers featuring red detailing above the heel.

She also paired her outfit with a red handbag but opted for white nail polish to match her dress.

Saffron Barker at the Dominion Theatre (Yui Mok/PA)

The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright, who recently revealed she is pregnant with a baby girl, was also on the guest list at the Dominion Theatre in London.

She opted for a floral print dress featuring a slit up to her thigh.

Advertising

Lydia Bright arrives for the performance (Yui Mok/PA)

As well as her sister Amy, Walsh’s former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts also attended the event, but slipped in a side door.

Walsh is starring in the West End musical alongside former The Wanted star Jay McGuiness.

The play is a musical adaptation of the 1980s film starring Tom Hanks, which tells the story of a boy who finds himself transformed into a man.

All proceeds raised during the gala evening went to the Make A Wish foundation, which gives life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.