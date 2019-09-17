Menu

Scarlett Moffatt: UK Drag Race funnier than US version

Showbiz | Published:

The TV reality star is fronting the show’s accompanying podcast.

Scarlett Moffatt

TV star Scarlett Moffatt has rated the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race funnier than its US counterpart.

The presenter and former Gogglebox star, 28, is fronting the show’s podcast alongside drag queen and programme producer Baby Lame.

Speaking at the red carpet launch, Moffatt told the PA news agency: “I actually dare say that the UK version is funnier than the American version.

“We are more sarcastic, we are wittier. I think we are not embarrassed about showing our vulnerability.

“With America, everything is quite over the top and they like to be: ‘I am the best’.

“Whereas the UK queens, they are like: ‘I’m a little bit shit at something but I’m going to give it a go’. I love that, a bit of honesty.”

Moffatt also revealed that of all the guest judges – including Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams and Cheryl – her favourite was daytime TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Drag queen contestants Gothy Kendoll and Scaredy Kat on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

She added: “This is my dream job. I just get to talk everything to do with Drag Race. Especially I feel like, this might sound dramatic, but going down in history.

“This is Drag Race UK – the first one in the UK. We repping England, we repping Great Britain. It’s just an amazing thing.

“I’ve been a RuPaul fan forever. To be honest with you, before it was even cool I was a fan.

“I took my little sister to RuPaul’s DragCon, I’ve got a life-sized RuPaul cut out in my house. Honesty, this means a lot.

“It’s so diverse, I love it. And it sends a really important message that love is love and you can look and do and be whatever you want. All that matters is that you are a nice person at the end of the day.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three on October 3.

