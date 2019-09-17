Menu

Mel B reveals what distanced her from her family

Showbiz | Published:

The singer ha since moved home from LA.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2014 – London

Mel B says an unhappy marriage left her isolated from her home and family.

The Spice Girls singer was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the end of her relationship with Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B, full name Melanie Brown, has claimed the relationship was emotionally and physically abusive.

Serious Fun Children’s Network London Gala – London
Stephen Belafonte and Melanie Brown (Rick Findler/PA)

The Yorkshire-born star has reunited with her mother and spoke on Lorraine about what drove her to reconnect with her family in Leeds.

She said: “I was in a marriage, a not a very nice marriage.

“I got isolated, not only from my mum but my sister and my old school friends in Leeds.”

Asked what had made her reconnect with her family, she said. “For me when my dad died, I thought I can’t be in this kind of marriage anymore.”

Brown and her children have now moved from LA to Leeds to live with her mother.

She said: “My mum is there and she and helps me with cooking and cleaning, and it reminds me of when I was back home when I was younger.”

