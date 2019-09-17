In Pictures: Shock frocks on the pink carpet for Drag Race premiere

There was no shortage of glamour as the drag queens vying for the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race arrived for the premiere of the UK show.

Sashaying down the pink carpet at the Bloomsbury Ballroom in London were the 10 queens who delight under the names Vinegar Strokes, Baga Chipz, The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole, Gothy Kendoll, Scaredy Kat, Divina De Campo, Sum Ting Wong, Blu Hydrangea and Crystal.

With competition designed to be fierce, the fashions on show were bound to catch the eye.

This year’s queens surround the show’s podcast host Scarlett Moffatt (Ian West/PA)

Sum Ting Wong is one of the contestants this year (Ian West/PA)

Gothy Kendoll is also in the running (Ian West/PA)

Crystal was gleaming in green (Ian West/PA)

Blu Hydrangea picked an outfit to compliment her name (Ian West/PA)

Divina De Campo looked leggy in see-through mesh (Ian West/PA)

Scaredy Kat matched her wig to he surroudings (Ian West/PA)

The Vivienne sparkled in body-con (Ian West/PA)

Vinegar Strokes went for an eye-catching gown with its own to-do list (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl Hole opted for scarlet satin (Ian West/PA)

Baga Chipz completed the line-up of Drag Race hopefuls (Ian West/PA)

Judges Graham Norton, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr (Ian West/PA)

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and his Strictly professional brother AJ will be coaches on the show (Ian West/PA)

It wasn’t just the competitors dragging it up at the premiere – Danny Beard had one of the best make-up looks of the evening … (Ian West/PA)