In Pictures: Shock frocks on the pink carpet for Drag Race premiere

Showbiz | Published:

The 10 drag queens were ready to win over the fans.

Scaredy Kat, The Vivienne and Blu Hydrangea

There was no shortage of glamour as the drag queens vying for the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race arrived for the premiere of the UK show.

Sashaying down the pink carpet at the Bloomsbury Ballroom in London were the 10 queens who delight under the names Vinegar Strokes, Baga Chipz, The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole, Gothy Kendoll, Scaredy Kat, Divina De Campo, Sum Ting Wong, Blu Hydrangea and Crystal.

With competition designed to be fierce, the fashions on show were bound to catch the eye.

RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
This year’s queens surround the show’s podcast host Scarlett Moffatt (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Sum Ting Wong is one of the contestants this year (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Gothy Kendoll is also in the running (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Crystal was gleaming in green (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Blu Hydrangea picked an outfit to compliment her name (Ian West/PA)

RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Divina De Campo looked leggy in see-through mesh (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Scaredy Kat matched her wig to he surroudings (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
The Vivienne sparkled in body-con (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Vinegar Strokes went for an eye-catching gown with its own to-do list (Ian West/PA)

RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Cheryl Hole opted for scarlet satin (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Baga Chipz completed the line-up of Drag Race hopefuls (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Judges Graham Norton, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and his Strictly professional brother AJ will be coaches on the show (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
It wasn’t just the competitors dragging it up at the premiere – Danny Beard had one of the best make-up looks of the evening … (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
… While Jodie Harsh gleamed in a shorted belted metallic tunic (Ian West/PA)
