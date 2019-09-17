British artist Mona Hatoum wins £110,000 arts prize

British artist Mona Hatoum has followed in the footsteps of David Hockney and Sir Anish Kapoor in winning a £110,000 global arts prize.

The Praemium Imperiale award covers painting, sculpture, architecture, music and theatre/film.

Beirut-born Hatoum, 67, is the first British artist to receive the sculpture award since Sir Antony Gormley in 2013.

Mona Hatoum Hot Spot III 2009 (Courtesy of the artist and MdbK Leipzig. Photo: dotgain.info)

Hatoum, who was born to a Palestinian family and has been based in Britain since 1975, has been billed by Tate Modern as “one of the most important artists working today”.

She first became known in the 1980s for her performance and video works.

Her art explores “instability and precariousness in today’s political landscape” and transforms “familiar, domestic everyday objects” into “foreign, threatening and dangerous things”.

An exhibition of Hatoum’s work, which includes sculptures and installations, is on show at the White Cube gallery in London.

Other artists from around the world have been awarded in the fields of music, painting, theatre/film and architecture.

The awards will be presented by Prince Hitachi in a ceremony in Japan next month.

Each winner of the prize, awarded by the Japan Art Association, receives 15 million Yen (around £110,000).

Previous British winners also include Dame Judi Dench.