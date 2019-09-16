Menu

Taylor Swift to be ‘mega mentor’ on The Voice USA

The singer was previously a mentor during the seventh series of the programme.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is joining The Voice USA as a “mega mentor”.

The Shake It Off singer, 29, will be advising contestants on the upcoming 17th series of the hit singing competition.

The news was announced by The Voice coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton, who posted a video on Instagram showing them discussing who the new star mentor might be.

As they chatted, Swift stepped out of a nearby trailer.

The new series of The Voice starts in the US later this month.

