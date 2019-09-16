Noel Gallagher to be honoured at BMI London Awards

Noel Gallagher is to be presented with the President’s Award at this year’s BMI London Awards.

The former Oasis star is being given the gong in recognition of his influence on songwriting within the music industry.

BMI president and chief executive Mike O’Neill will host the ceremony in London in October.

He said: “Noel Gallagher is one of the most prolific songwriters of his generation.

“His originality and authenticity have inspired musicians and fans around the world, both as the songwriting genius behind Oasis and as a solo artist.

“We’re incredibly honoured to recognise Noel’s achievements and present him with the BMI President’s Award.”

Gallagher follows in the footsteps of music stars like Jay Kay, Kenny Chesney, Pink, Willie Nelson, Adam Levine and Gloria and Emilio Estefan in receiving the award.

Raye (David Parry/PA)

Pop singer and songwriter Raye will also be honoured at the event.

She will be the first recipient of the BMI Impact Award, which is for groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music.

The 2019 BMI London Awards will be held at the Savoy Hotel in London on October 21.