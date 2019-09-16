Liam Gallagher: I think Noel is having a mid-life crisis

Liam Gallagher has said “there will be war” if something happens to his mother before he and his brother Noel have reconciled their differences.

The siblings have been feuding since Oasis broke up in 2009 after years of infighting finally took their toll, but Liam recently said he would ask Noel to come when he marries Debbie Gwyther because “me mam told me to”.

Talking to Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Oasis frontman said he was in a good place in his life and that the “only spanner in the works is you know who”.

Noel and Liam Gallagher (Zak Hussein/PA)

Asked whether the feud with Noel upsets his mother, Liam said: “There’s always one bad egg in the family, she’s still got me and she’s got our Paul, so it is what it is.

“I think he (Noel) is having a mid-life crisis.

“It’s down to him and it’s down to the people around him – there’s only so many olive branches you can give someone without going, ‘I don’t think he really cares any more’, but that’s life, we’ll see how it ends up.”



He continued: “I was saying the other day if, God forbid, something happens to my mam and we haven’t made up by then… then there will be war.

“Because there have been so many opportunities on his behalf.”



Asked whether his song One Of Us is an olive branch to his estranged brother, Liam said: “Yeah course man, but that’s the last one, there’ll be no more.”



The interview is on BBC Sounds now.