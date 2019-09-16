Emma Willis reveals what makes her paranoid

Emma Willis has said she encourages paranoia in her children in the social media age.

The presenter has learned about online traps and trolling from Channel 4 show The Circle.

Willis believes in a healthy level of distrust at a time when social media means “anyone can be anyone”.

Emma Willis admits she is paranoid (Peter Byrne/PA)

The former face of Big Brother believes new online technology can be positive and has told her children “be super-paranoid but try and enjoy it”.

The Circle is returning for another series and Willis said the show teaches a valuable lesson about the risks young people face online.

She advised: “Have that paranoia in your day-to-day life as well, when you’re not watching that TV show, or when you’re not a contestant on that game show.

“Be paranoid. I’m such a paranoid person – and I love it. And I try and instil it in my kids.

“And you’re always kind of away and you’ll never fall into a trap of being screwed over or lured into something.”

Willis believes contestants on The Circle will now be more aware of how they are being “catfished”, and thinks the show encourage sa healthy suspicion of social media.

She said: “I think you need to be very level-headed when it comes to social media. Be aware of it.

“It can be an incredibly positive place, a helpful place. But, like everything, there’s good and bad. isn’t there? So the best thing to do is be educated and knowledgeable on both sides of it.”

The Circle returns to Channel 4 on September 24.