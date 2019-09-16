Celebrities dress up as trailblazers to launch Stand Up To Cancer

Maya Jama has dressed up as late pop star Prince in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The presenter is one of a host of celebrities who have transformed themselves into their favourite trailblazers to launch the organisation’s latest campaign.

Jama donned a purple coat and ruffled shirt to pose as the singer, who she chose because he was “an absolute legend”.

Maya Jama as Prince (Stand Up To Cancer)

She said: “A trailblazer is someone who goes outside of the box, someone who goes against the norm and sets a trend. Or someone who even just goes against what everyone might expect from them and opens new doors for other people to come after them.

“I chose to dress up as Prince because I think he’s an absolute legend.

“He’s the perfect example of someone who did push boundaries, opened up so many doors in terms of masculinity and men not feeling like they had to be a certain way.

“He made it okay to wear make-up and frilly shirts, dance around like he did and not care what anyone else thinks. He was completely himself and that’s really inspirational.

Advertising

“We can all fundraise, dress up and stand up to cancer and beat it at its own game.”

Other celebrities taking part include Joe Lycett, Sam Thompson, Andrew McLean, AJ Odudu, Greg Rutherford, Roman Kemp, Roisin Conaty and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

Sam Thompson, Joe Lycett, Greg Rutherford, Andrea McLean, Maya Jama, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Roisin Conaty, AJ Odudu and Roman Kemp dressed up as trailblazers for Stand Up To Cancer (Stand Up To Cancer)

McLean chose Coco Chanel because she was “strong and driven and supremely talented”, while Rutherford chose Alan Turing, saying: “We can all take a leaf out of Alan Turing’s book and make a difference too.”

Advertising

Kemp chose Sir Elton John because he “really changed the music industry”.

“For me, that is a trailblazer. He is the very definition of the word,” he said.

The stars are also calling on the nation to take inspiration from their makeovers and transform themselves into iconic trailblazers to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Simon Harrison, head of Stand Up To Cancer, said: “Trailblazers find new avenues, and don’t stop until they achieve their goals. And that is how we feel in our fight against cancer.

“Our scientists are leading the way, carrying out life-saving work that will change what it means to get a cancer diagnosis, finding new paths and making progress.

“One in two people will get cancer in their lifetime and now, more than ever, we need to do everything we can to fund pioneering research that makes a real difference for people with the disease.”

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that raises money to develop cutting-edge treatments. For information visit www.su2c.org.uk.