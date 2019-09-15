Nicole Scherzinger targeted by Instagram hacker

Fans rushed to warn Nicole Scherzinger after her Instagram account was hacked.

An image appeared on the former X Factor judge’s page of a woman in a state of undress with Scherzinger’s head edited on, with a promise to reveal a “sex tape”.

The post remained on both Scherzinger’s page and her Instagram story for around 30 minutes before they were removed.

Nicole Scherzinger at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/AP)

The biography on her page – which has 3.9 million followers – had also been amended to say “my sex tape”, but that was amended swiftly with the star seemingly having regained control of her social media account.

While the posts were still on display, fans of the former Pussycat Dolls star took to Twitter to warn her that her account had been compromised.

One wrote: “@NicoleScherzy I think your Instagram got hacked. Ppl don’t be having nothing better to do.”

Many were shocked at the explicit content that had appeared on her page, with one fan writing: “@NicoleScherzy your Instagram account is hacked ? Cause someone just posted a nude photo of you, clearly that’s not you nor a thing you’ll share.”

Scherzinger, who was at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Saturday night, has not yet commented on the hacking.

The Australia’s Got Talent judge posted images of herself in a stylish leopard print black dress just hours before the hacking attack.