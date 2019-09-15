Hailey Bieber: Nobody knows what’s really going on between Justin and I

Hailey Bieber has told how tough it is listening to other people’s opinions of her marriage with Justin Bieber, saying nobody knows what goes on in their relationship but them.

The model married the singer last year and said she has been bombarded with comments about their romance.

She told Vogue Australia: “Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us.

“I wake up every morning with this person. I’m the only person that has direct dialogue with this person.

“This is my relationship.”

She went on: “What’s so tricky about mental health is that it can be easy to let people convince you of something that’s not real…

“When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this’, ‘You’re never going to that’, ‘You’ll be divorced by then’, you can’t help but wonder, ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’

“It starts to mess with your mind.

“But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.

“I’ve been working on retraining my thought process to understand that.”

The couple were friends for several years before they got married and are thought to have tied the knot in September 2018.