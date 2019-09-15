Emeli Sande apologises to fans for pulling out of gig after losing voice

Emeli Sande has apologised for disappointing fans after being forced to pull out of a major live gig in London.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter was on the line-up at BBC Radio 2’s Live In Hyde Park concert alongside the likes of Westlife, Status Quo, Simply Red and Pet Shop Boys, but due to losing her voice, she was unable to perform.

Sande tweeted: “I can’t believe the situation I am in today. I am so sad to write that I am unable to perform at Hyde Park for Radio 2.

“I have been so looking forward to celebrating the release of my new album with a station and audience that has supported me continuously over so many years.

“I am so sorry for the disappointment caused. I have been singing all week and I woke up this morning and my voice just wasn’t there.

“I have tried everything in my power but sadly I have had no success. I am so sorry and I promise to find a way to make this up to you all.”

On Saturday evening Sande performed at the Heaven nightclub in London and earlier this week she sang on ITV’s This Morning, among other performances.

Her absence from the concert, streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, came after Sande released her new album, Real Life, on Friday.

It is her third album, following her number one debut Our Version Of Events in 2012, and its 2016 follow-up Long Live The Angels, which charted at number two.