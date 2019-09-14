Why did Jameela Jamil wear peas on her face at an event?

Jameela Jamil has joked about making peas “fashion” after being forced to strap a bag of the frozen vegetable to her face due to dental work.

The actress, presenter and campaigner was scheduled to appear at a panel at the PaleyFest event in Los Angeles for her new TV show Misery Index, and did not let her recent procedure – which included having three teeth out – get in her way of her duties.

Jamil shared a video on Instagram Stories to her 2.2 million followers, showing her heading to the event with a pack of peas fastened to the side of her face.

Jameela Jamil shares her tooth woes (Jameela Jamil Instagram)

She said: “So, post my tooth extraction and gum surgery, I have got to still go out to work and do a panel for the Misery Index, and so I’m doing it wearing peas.”

In another post, she zoomed into her legume-based accessory while in a car on her way to the job, and wrote: “Peas but make it fashion.”

British star Jamil, 33, has become internationally famous since appearing in US sitcom The Good Place, and will now host the new series Misery Index, a comedy gameshow.

She has also become a prominent advocate of the body positivity movement, calling for celebrities to stop promoting diet products and for the acceptance of all shapes and sizes.

Jamil rose to fame in the UK as a presenter of T4 on E4 10 years ago.