Pensioner’s ‘life-affirming’ performance wows Britain’s Got Talent judges

Salsa dancing pensioner Paddy Jones has been gifted the golden buzzer in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The 85-year-old widow and her partner Nico were sent straight through to the final of the ITV talent show by David Walliams, who praised the spirit of their act.

Paddy And Nico first appeared in series eight of BGT, and have impressed once again with their “life-affirming” dancing.

Walliams said before pressing the buzzer: “There are very few acts you can watch with a smile on your face and tears in your eyes.

“This is one of the most joyous, most beautiful, most life-affirming acts we’ve ever had on Britain’s Got Talent.”

The dance act were joined in the final by Canadian conjuror Darcy Oake, who wowed the judges with his magic act, and was deemed the “ultimate showman” by Simon Cowell for his apparent teleportation.

Five years after his first performance, illusionist @DarcyOake is back with a performance that could be deadly! Are you ready for it? ? #BGTChampions returns tonight at 8:15pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/hEihBvYobD — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) September 14, 2019

His reappearance in the audience after apparently being trapped in an exploding box brought the audience to their feet.

He was voted through by the “super fans” present in the crowd, beating soldier and fellow magician Richard Jones who delivered an emotional performance.

World's youngest DJ ✅Super cute ✅Loves being a DJ more than he loves pizza ?@djarchjnr is hitting the decks for #BGTChampions, tomorrow night at 8:15pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/b6Ob6QPjre — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) September 13, 2019

He had made the final three along with seven-year-old child DJ Arch Jnr, who also got the audience on their feet with his mixing skills.

Missing out on the final were dance act Mayyas, comedian Jack Carroll and Welsh singers Richard and Adam.

Hip hop dance act The Fire were criticised by Cowell for not having the ability to go viral, and were not voted through.

Bombastic Spanish singer Christina Ramos also failed to make an impression.