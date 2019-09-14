Menu

Advertising

Mo Gilligan hails Naomi Campbell’s charity drive

Showbiz | Published:

The presenter attended the supermodel’s Fashion For Relief event in London.

Mo Gilligan

Mo Gilligan has said Naomi Campbell’s charity drive helps those who thought they were forgotten.

The Channel 4 presenter and comedian was one of the guests at the Fashion For Relief event organised by the supermodel.

Fashion For Relief Gala – Red Carpet – London
Naomi Campbell arriving on the red carpet for her Fashion For Relief Gala, held at the British Museum (Ian West/PA)

Money raised will go towards helping disadvantaged people in London.

Gilligan believes the charity is a great example of the powerful helping the disenfranchised, and could serve as an inspiration for others.

Speaking outside the event at the British Museum, he said: “It’s really important. This is high-end fashion, some of the most important people in the world are going to help some of the most disadvantaged people in the world.

“It’s going to help people that thought they were forgotten about.”

He added: “There’s a lot of people here that are from that background. It’s very empowering. It lets a lot of people know that you could be here one day.”

Famous faces from the world of fashion were in attendance at the event in the capital, with Campbell herself making an appearance on the red carpet.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News