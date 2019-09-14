Mo Gilligan hails Naomi Campbell’s charity drive

Mo Gilligan has said Naomi Campbell’s charity drive helps those who thought they were forgotten.

The Channel 4 presenter and comedian was one of the guests at the Fashion For Relief event organised by the supermodel.

Naomi Campbell arriving on the red carpet for her Fashion For Relief Gala, held at the British Museum (Ian West/PA)

Money raised will go towards helping disadvantaged people in London.

Gilligan believes the charity is a great example of the powerful helping the disenfranchised, and could serve as an inspiration for others.

Speaking outside the event at the British Museum, he said: “It’s really important. This is high-end fashion, some of the most important people in the world are going to help some of the most disadvantaged people in the world.

“It’s going to help people that thought they were forgotten about.”

So excited to be a charity partner of @NaomiCampbell @Fashion4Relief this evening. Honoured that some of income raised will help us support low income young Londoners. #fashion4relief #catwalk #Accessaspiration pic.twitter.com/HEf7y8oZHh — Mayor's Fund (@mayorsfund) September 14, 2019

He added: “There’s a lot of people here that are from that background. It’s very empowering. It lets a lot of people know that you could be here one day.”

Famous faces from the world of fashion were in attendance at the event in the capital, with Campbell herself making an appearance on the red carpet.