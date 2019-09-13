What do Westlife think of Brexit?

Westlife believe British and Irish relations have “never been stronger”, despite Brexit.

The boy band suggested their music could give people a welcome break from politics.

Reunited and enjoying a musical resurgence, the four Irish singers with a huge UK following think there is no Brexit divide between the two nations despite ongoing uncertainty.

The band, who shot to fame in 1999 with their self-titled debut album, want their music and newly announced first concert at Wembley Stadium to give UK fans a chance to forget politics and sing.They spoke at the London football ground to announce their planned summer concert.

Despite his claim “politicians aren’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing over here”, Dublin-born Nicky Byrne believes everything is amicable between the neighbouring nations.

He said: “The relationship between the British and Irish people has never been better, it’s never been stronger.

“I don’t think that’s going to change. We’re kind of good friends and we’re the closest neighbours.”

Asked if the backstop will be resolved one way or another, the singer said: “It has to.”

Westlife will perform at Wembley Stadium next August (Eamonn McCormack)

The four bandmates stepped out on the pitch at Wembley as they announced they would headline a concert in the ground in August 2020.

Having enjoyed a resurgence since their reunion in 2018, the band hope that their pop ballads and planned concert will provide a welcome break from political fatigue.

Kian Egan said: “I think the most important thing you can do as a band, when there’s so much political uncertainty going on, is to ignore it. Forget about it.

“Westlife playing Wembley Stadium is for everyone to take their mind off that, including us.”

Shane Filan agreed: “We’ll play Wembley, the politicians will sort out that.”

Byrne suggested the headline message of Westlife would be “forget Brexit and come for a night out at Wembley Stadium”.

We’re so excited to announce we’ll be playing a once in a lifetime show at Wembley Stadium! We can't wait to see you all at our biggest ever concert in the UK ? Tickets go on sale Friday 20th September at 9am. Shane, Mark, Kian and Nicky x pic.twitter.com/za88hBQydd — Westlife (@westlifemusic) September 13, 2019

Westlife will be supported by James Morrison and All Saints when they play Wembley next year.

It will be the first time the group have played the stadium, which holds a special significance for them.

Mark Feehily said: “It’s actually quite emotional. We’ve had a huge relationship with the UK for many years.

“This for us is a completely new stratosphere to get into in the UK, to play stadiums.

“Particularly Wembley Stadium. It probably is the most famous stadium for music gigs in the world.

“It’s another thing that’s happened in Westlife that we cannot believe has happened.”

The planned concert will take place on August 22 next year. Tickets go on sale from September 20 2019.