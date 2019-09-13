Westlife: the best thing we ever did was split up

Westlife have said the best career move they ever made was to split up.

The Irish boy band went their separate ways in 2012 and pursued their own projects until 2018.

Speaking as they announced their first concert at Wembley Stadium, the four-piece said having time off has forced them to be independent.

The band has enjoyed a musical resurgence since their reunion was embraced by a fanbase built over two decades.

Westlife burst on to the stage in 1999 with their self-titled debut album, and enjoyed a string of hits.

Mark Feehily believes calling an end to their impressive run of success has helped them.

Speaking pitch-side at Wembley, he said: “The best thing for our career that we’ve ever done is split up.

Advertising

“We would not be standing here today announcing we’re playing Wembley Stadium if we did not split up.

“Too much of a good thing can be a bad thing.

“This is magic. Westlife is like a holiday, and you shouldn’t be on holiday all the time.”

Advertising

Shane Filan agreed, adding: “I think the time away did a lot for us individually. You had to learn how to stand on your own two feet.

“We were babies, we were like teenagers when we started Westlife, and we didn’t know anything but having the lads around you and being a band.

“I didn’t know what it was like to be an individual.”

Nicky Byrne also said the band needed the break, which was brought to an end in 2018 with a successful reunion.

Westlife will play Wembley on August 22 next year.