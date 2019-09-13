The most powerful pop diva collaborations ever

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey have teamed up for a new track called Don’t Call Me Angel, which will appear in the new Charlie’s Angels film.

The trio are some of the biggest pop stars of their generation, and the song and its accompanying video will no doubt go down in music history as a leading example of all-female power.

Here’s a look back at some of the other top pop diva collaborations of all time:

Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil’ Kim, Mya and Missy Elliott – Lady Marmalade (2001)

The five music stars joined forces for the cover version of the popular Labelle hit for the film Moulin Rouge!, appearing in a glamorous cabaret-style video set in the Paris venue, a video that has been imitated over the years.

The song, co-produced by rapper Missy Elliott, was a smash hit, topping the charts across the world, including in the UK and the US, where it spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Britney Spears and Madonna – Me Against The Music (2003)

The Britney Spears and Madonna duet was a pure pop music moment. Spears was the leading pop princess of her time in the early Noughties, and teaming up with Queen of Pop Madonna on the funky, hip-hop inspired track was a shrewd move, especially as it coincided with her move away from the girl-next-door image into a sexier persona.

The raunchy video hinted at a same-sex relationship between Madonna and her pop protegee Spears, as they interacted through a wall. Well-timed, it was released shortly after the pair locked lips at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Lady Gaga and Beyonce – Telephone (2009)

As Lady Gaga’s career was kicking off, she recorded Telephone with Beyonce, firmly cementing her superstar status.

The track appeared on the reissue of her debut studio album The Fame Monster in 2009, but the accompanying highly colourful, Tarantino-inspired concept video (released in 2010) – in which Beyonce is seen bailing Gaga out of prison – made the song a hit, peaking at number one in the UK and number three in the US.

Shakira and Rihanna – Can’t Remember To Forget You (2014)

Despite Shakira and Rihanna’s 2014 single Can’t Remember To Forget You only hitting number 11 in the UK charts and getting a mixed reaction from critics, the song was a big success among fans of the Colombian and Barbadian superstars.

The video, which sees the duo wearing an array of stylish outfits and looking generally beautiful in different settings while shaking their hips, has been viewed on YouTube nearly one billion times since its release.

Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey – When You Believe (1998)

Two of the leading vocalists of all time teamed up for the ultimate power ballad in 1998 on When You Believe, from The Prince Of Egypt soundtrack.

The spine-chilling, uplifting R&B-tinged hit with the memorable lyrics “There can be miracles, when you believe” sees Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston blending their powerhouse voices in harmony, and has since become a karaoke favourite.

Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine (1998)

The song notched up the first number one for both singers, who were rumoured to be rivals, in the US and around the globe.

And 14 years after the Grammy award-winning hit, about feuding over the same love interest, the pair reunited on another song, It All Belongs to Me.

Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand – Tell Him (1997)

The song is said to have come about after Canadian singer Dion performed a Streisand song at the Oscars in 1997.

Streisand sent Dion flowers and a note saying: “You sang my song beautifully and I regret I wasn’t in the room to hear you, next time let’s make one together.”

Christina Aguilera and Lil’ Kim – Can’t Hold Us Down (2002)

With lyrics like, “So what am I not supposed to have an opinion, Should I keep quiet just because I’m a women”, the song criticised double standards levelled against women.

Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj – Bang Bang (2014)

The catchy song, which teamed up British singer Jessie J with US stars Grande and Minaj, was certified six-times platinum.

The all-female trio performed the song at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in 2014 and the track was a success around the world.