Simon Cowell comments on his ‘Botox years’

Simon Cowell has admitted he over-indulged in cosmetic procedures in his “Botox years”.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has said certain periods of his life were marked by obvious facial fillers.

Cowell, 59, said his TV colleague Amanda Holden is just as bad.

Simon Cowell has spoken about his use of Botox (Ian West/PA)

Looking back on clips from previous series of Britain’s Got Talent, the judge said he noticed the times when he had overdone the Botox.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said: “I love watching ‘the Botox years’.

“All of us are like ‘Christ, we had a lot that year. Not so much that year … maybe a bit too much that year.’

“You know, the old clips of us are hysterical. Amanda’s always like ‘What was I thinking?’.

“I said ‘Well, I don’t look a lot better.’

“I look all right now, but certain years it was like ‘Wow’. I don’t know what was going on.”

Cowell added that he was focused on maintaining clear and clean skin, and that Botox helped push unwanted material out.