Roxanne Pallett considered suicide after false Ryan Thomas punch claims

Roxanne Pallett has revealed she considered taking her own life after her scandalous behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother.

Her false on-air allegations that she had been hit by housemate Ryan Thomas generated thousands of complaints, and a wave of personal criticism.

Pallett said she does not like the person she used to be and understands the anger directed against her.

Ryan Thomas was accused of punching his Celebrity Big Brother housemate (Yui Mok/PA)

The actress and TV personality said that amid the media storm over her actions she considered ending her own life.

Asked by Jeremy Vine on his self-titled show whether she thought about suicide, she said: “Yes.”

Talking of the media reaction to her accusations, she told the host: “It was right that I got that. I chose to go on that show, I put myself out there and I made a mistake in the public eye. I understand why everybody felt the way they did.

“I was on the wrong path. I was a person that I didn’t even like.

Advertising

"I never want to be that person again." Roxanne Pallett opens up about life since the CBB incident that destroyed her reputation a year ago – and says the last time we saw her she was considering taking her own life.@TheJeremyVine | @Channel5_tv | #RoxannePallett | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/C3NiUHzrs2 — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) September 13, 2019

“I don’t blame anybody for saying what they felt. That was the person I was showing everybody. I didn’t like who I was.”

Pallett said that, looking back on footage of the incident, she does not recognise the person she was.

She added: “I’ve educated myself as to why I felt that way, to make sure it never happens again.

“I never want to feel like that, I never want to be that person again, I never want to react to a situation like that.”

Pallett quickly apologised for her accusations on Celebrity Big Brother last year, and confessed that she had completely misread the situation.