Rapper takes top spot in UK charts

Post Malone has rocketed straight to number one with his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The American rapper has upset the settled chart success of Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Lewis Capaldi.

His latest album has raced to the top of the charts in the first week of its release.

Ed Sheeran remains top of the singles chart (Ian West/PA)

Post Malone, real name Austin Post, has previously enjoyed a number one single with Rockstar and a chart-topping album with Beerbongs And Bentleys.

He now overtakes Sheeran’s No 6 Collaborations Project which sits in second place.

A new entry from Aitch, Aitch20, placed at number three. Swift’s latest release Lover is fourth in the charts.

Capaldi’s debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent rounds off the top five, according to the Official Charts Company.

There is little change in the singles chart, with Sheeran and Stormzy continuing their success with Take Me Back To London.

Aitch’s Shake (Make It Taste) is at number two, with Higher Love by Kygo and Whitney Houston at three.

AJ Tracey is fourth in the singles chart with Ladbroke Grove, and Post Malone is fifth with Circles.