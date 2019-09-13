Advertising
Cara Delevingne opens up about relationship with girlfriend Ashley Benson
The British model and US actress have been romantically linked since they starred together in the 2018 film Her Smell.
Cara Delevingne has said that her girlfriend Ashley Benson helped her overcome her deep-rooted trust issues.
The 27-year-old model turned Hollywood star has been dating US actress Ashley Benson, 29, for more than a year after they met on the set of 2018 movie Her Smell.
Delevingne said the Pretty Little Liars star had taught her to value herself after a series of bad relationships with men.
She told Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine PorterEdit: “I’d never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving. I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away.
“She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.
“I’m just like, wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before?”
The pair have so far remained private about their romance, although they hit the headlines in July when they were photographed carrying a leather “sex bench” into their home.
Delevingne told the magazine she had been hurt by men “over and over” as a young woman but denied this was what had caused her to become gay.
“I loved men from when I was very young,” she said.
“I fell in love with my sports teacher at five. He married my other sports teacher, and I cried for weeks.
“I had a boyfriend for four years and then he left, and I got with his best friend. But continuously, over and over again, I was hurt by men. Not that that’s why I became gay.”
Delevingne, who identifies as genderfluid, also addressed her sexuality, telling the magazine that it changes daily.
She said: “I f***ing hate it. The labels for everything bum me out. I hate to label myself.
“I’ve been to so many dinners where people are like: ‘So, what are you? L, G, B, T, Q?’
“I’m like: ‘Guys, really? This is what we’re talking about?’ I change every day.”
The Suicide Squad and Carnival Row star also revealed that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein told her she would never find success in Hollywoood as a gay woman.
She said: “One of the first things Harvey Weinstein ever said to me was, ‘You will never make it in this industry as a gay woman – get a beard.
“When I’d just started to audition for films, he was naming people (women) that I’m friends with – famous people – and asking, ‘Have you slept with this person?’ I just thought, ‘This is insane.”
Read the full interview online.
