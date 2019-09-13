Alex Kingston: I’d do Celebrity Bake Off if it came knocking

Former Doctor Who star Alex Kingston says she would love to join Celebrity Bake Off.

The actress, 56, is treading the boards in a new adaptation of An Enemy Of The People.

But she told PA that when it comes to her next TV project, she has a particular show in mind.

First performance tomorrow! Who is joining us for our first production of the Autumn season #AnEnemyofthePeople? Info ? https://t.co/hihB8X7FvD pic.twitter.com/gxtKkYocPM — Nottingham Playhouse (@NottmPlayhouse) September 12, 2019

“(Miranda actress) Sarah Hadland I talked about how much we’d like to do Strictly Come Dancing.

“Then I discovered that she’s actually a trained ballet dancer. ‘Hang on a minute! That’s not fair!’ So, I can’t do it on a season when she is on it!

“It’s also a massive commitment and, as an actor, you never know whether you’re going to be available for that time or whether it means cutting out the possibility of an acting job.

Sarah Hadland and Alex Kingston had said that they wanted to do Strictly together (Ian West/PA)

“But I’d love to do Celebrity Bake Off because that’s a much shorter commitment.

“I don’t really bake. I bake cakes but I’ve never made a croissant! I like to cook.

“Baking is all to do with chemistry and that’s something that I’m really not good at.

“But the show is something I’d do if they were to come knocking.”

The former ER actress spoke as she stars in Ibsen’s classic play An Enemy Of The People, tackling fake news, whistleblowers and the corruption of power, in Nottingham.

An Enemy Of The People runs from today at Nottingham Playhouse.