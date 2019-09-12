Stars flock to support Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson over BBC documentary

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has been praised as an “inspiration” after appearing in a BBC documentary about online bullying.

Nelson stunned fans earlier this week when she revealed she tried to take her own life due to comments on social media about her weight and image.

The 28-year-old documented her struggles in Odd One Out, which aired on Thursday.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been praised after appearing in a documentary about cyber bullying (Scott Garfitt/PA)

It showed the relentless waves of abuse thrown at Nelson after Little Mix’s X Factor win in 2011 and covered her attempt to take her own life in 2013 after becoming “obsessed” with the negative comments.

After the documentary aired, Nelson was praised by fans and fellow celebrities. Her Little Mix bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, said they were “so proud”.

Just watched #JesyNelson doc. What an absolute star. Thank you for doing this. Very strong and brave. Related to a lot of things u said All media/press and trolls who have unkind agendas should watch and please consider how your behaviour can affect people. — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) September 12, 2019

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton described Nelson as an “absolute star”.

He said: “Thank you for doing this. Very strong and brave. Related to a lot of things u said All media/press and trolls who have unkind agendas should watch and please consider how your behaviour can affect people.”

I implore you to watch Jesy Nelson’s documentary #OddOneOutBrave, inspiring and necessary in today’s technological and social media crazed climate — Tilly Keeper (@tillykeeper) September 12, 2019

Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell on EastEnders, tweeted: “I implore you to watch Jesy Nelson’s documentary #OddOneOut Brave, inspiring and necessary in today’s technological and social media crazed climate.”

So much love for @LittleMix star Jesy Nelson for showing how bad online abuse has got and for being such an incredible role model. Online bullies and the companies that enable them must be held to account. And we should all be much, much kinder #OddOneOut — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) September 12, 2019

And Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy said: “So much love for @LittleMix star Jesy Nelson for showing how bad online abuse has got and for being such an incredible role model.

“Online bullies and the companies that enable them must be held to account. And we should all be much, much kinder #OddOneOut.”

Two former Geordie Shore stars called on social media platforms to introduce measures to hinder trolls.

Jesy nelson is a brave beautiful women. But sadly she’s not the only one who falls victim to the abuse from troll accounts with no identities. This has gone on for too long now. SORT IT OUT SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD. ✋?✋?✋?✋?✋?✋? — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) September 12, 2019

Charlotte Crosby said: “Jesy nelson is a brave beautiful women. But sadly she’s not the only one who falls victim to the abuse from troll accounts with no identities.

“This has gone on for too long now. SORT IT OUT SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD.”

I’ve said it before and I say it again. We NEED a verification system on social media where people HAVE to use their own identities. This will stop children who are too young being on social media and also stop fake accounts @Twitter make this happen you have a responsibility — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) September 12, 2019

Holly Hagan suggested social media users should be forced to use their real identities.

She tweeted: “I’ve said it before and I say it again. We NEED a verification system on social media where people HAVE to use their own identities.

“This will stop children who are too young being on social media and also stop fake accounts @Twitter make this happen you have a responsibility.”

People can contact Samaritans by phone, free of charge, on 116123, via email at jo@samaritans.org or can visit www.samaritans.org to find details of their local branch.