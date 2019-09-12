Paul Walker’s daughter shares picture to mark late star’s birthday

The daughter of Paul Walker has paid tribute to her father on what would have been his 46th birthday.

The Hollywood star, who was famed for his work in The Fast And The Furious franchise, died in a car crash in 2013 when he was 40.

Meadow Walker posted a picture on Instagram from the two of them hugging during her childhood, writing: “Happy birthday to the loveliest soul I’ll ever know.”

Further tributes were paid to Walker, who died alongside driver Roger Rodas in a crash in Valencia, California, while travelling to a charity event.

Rapper Ludacris shared a message online, writing: “Happy Bday Big Bro. Your Legacy Will Always Be Alive & Your Presence Felt Everywhere.”

Co-star in The Fast And The Furious franchise Tyrese Gibson also wrote on Instagram: “I miss you everyday bro with my whole heart! You were truly a friend and brother in deed.

“Your laughter was infectious once you started laughing it would change the mood of any room or anyone that was around.

“Just wanted to check in bro cause I know you’re somewhere up there listening and watching —Happy birthday bro.”

Walker played Brian O’Conner in The Fast And The Furious films, and was set to star in Furious 77 at the time of his death.