Liam Gallagher embroiled in row with rock band Kaiser Chiefs

Liam Gallagher is embroiled in a row with the rock band Kaiser Chiefs after the former Oasis man pulled out of a festival performance over an allegedly unsafe stage.

Gallagher had been set for an appearance at Fall In Love Festival in Romania earlier this month but cancelled over safety fears.

Kaiser Chiefs performed shortly before the former Oasis singer’s planned slot and the band’s keyboardist, Nick “Peanut” Baines, questioned Gallagher’s decision to pull out.

If we found out a stage wasn’t safe, we’d tell the other bands on there too, right? ‘Safety comes first as always’ – for everyone. We must’ve broken it by putting on a rock n roll show 30mins before you ??‍♂️ #fallinlovefest https://t.co/9LMwqkmNoh — Peanut Kaiser Chief ? (@peanutkaiser) September 2, 2019

He tweeted: “If we found out a stage wasn’t safe, we’d tell the other bands on there too, right? ‘Safety comes first as always’ – for everyone. We must’ve broken it by putting on a rock n roll show 30mins before you.”

Gallagher, no stranger to a public feud, has now issued a typically scathing response.

He said: “This 1s for PISSFLAP out of the KAISER CHEIFS all that money you spend on props ie your daft looking head I’d spend on getting yourself a decent tour manager who spots these kind of things otherwise you and your band will be going for a early bath LG x.”

Liam Gallagher is embroiled in a row with the rock band Kaiser Chiefs (Yui Mok/PA)

Advertising

Gallagher, who is engaged in a long-running public row with his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel, also called Kaiser Chiefs “naff”.

In a reference to the band’s hometown, he added they “give Leeds a bad name”.

Gallagher, 46, is preparing for the release of his his second solo album Why Me? Why Not on September 20.

Gallagher has a long history of pop music feuds.

As well as older brother Noel, he has rowed with Robbie Williams, Sacha Baron Cohen and Bono.