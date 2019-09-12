Kim Kardashian West responds to reports she and Kanye are moving to Wyoming

Kim Kardashian West said it was husband Kanye’s “dream” to move to Wyoming amid reports the family were considering leaving California.

Earlier this week it emerged the couple had bought a ranch in Wyoming, a largely rural state where West recorded his latest album.

According to reports in the US, the rapper has been in the city of Cody, scouting schools for the couple’s four children.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly considering a move to the state of Wyoming (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Kardashian West admitted her husband had a soft spot for the state but appeared reluctant to commit to a move away from Los Angeles.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: “We love Wyoming. It has always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there.

“I love LA. So I envision summers and some weekends. But we love it.”

West, 42, is said to be in Wyoming putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album Jesus Is King, which has a release date of September 27.

In this month’s issue of Vogue Arabia, West interviewed Kardashian West and asked where she sees herself in 10 years.

She replied: “In my mind I’m already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles – and becoming a lawyer.”

Kardashian West is training to become a lawyer and has become a prominent figure in justice reform in the US.

She has been married to chart-topping rapper West since 2014.