BBC launches podcast tackling body diversity and other fashion industry issues

A new podcast from the BBC will tackle some of the biggest issues facing the fashion industry today, such as body image, diversity and its impact on the environment.

Hosted by model, author and activist Charli Howard, the Fashion Fix series will see her “unpick the complexities” of the fashion world as she talks to “game-changing” influencers and activists in each episode.

Guests include Mariah Idrissi, one of the first models to wear a hijab in a mainstream fashion campaign, and Russian model Kristina Romanova, the co-founder of the digital support network Humans of Fashion for models who have faced harassment in the industry.

The podcast will also cover eco-fashion and sustainability, the #MeToo movement and self-care.

Howard, 28, rose to fame in 2015 when she posted an open letter on Facebook to the modelling agency who dropped her for being too big at a UK size 8.

Since then, she has become a body diversity activist on social media and has campaigned for a more representative modelling industry.



She released her memoir Misfit in 2018, detailing her battles with eating disorders and her struggles to fit in with others in her youth, and she appeared in British Vogue when Edward Enninful took over as editor-in-chief.

Earlier this year she launched an “inclusive” skincare brand that celebrates diversity, and she regularly posts inspiring messages about body confidence, acceptance and diversity to her 188,000 Instagram followers.

Howard said she is “thrilled” to be hosting the podcast, adding: “I’m learning so much about sustainability within the fashion industry from the models, designers and influencers trying to make a difference – and how we all have a small part to play in making the planet a better place.

“I hope people enjoy listening as much as I’m enjoying recording it.”

She described the series as “uplifting, inspiring and informative” and that she hopes that it can inspire the “young people who have grown up in this fast fashion world to really start to think about the products that they’re buying.”

Fashion Fix with Charli Howard launches on BBC Sounds on Friday September 20.