Liam Gallagher’s Peaky Blinders plans

Liam Gallagher will attend a Peaky Blinders festival to get closer to the show.

The former Oasis frontman and now solo artist is reportedly a fan of the BBC series about Birmingham gangsters.

The video for Gallagher’s latest single One Of Us was shot by Peaky Blinders creatives Steven Knight and Anthony Byrne.

A festival honouring the show will be held in Birmingham and the singer will be attending as a special guest.

Commenting on an Instagram post about the festival, Gallagher wrote: “Looking forward to seeing you Saturday.”

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival is taking place in Digbeth and is the official festival of the show.

It will feature curation by director Knight, the cast, immersive theatre, fashion, dance and music.