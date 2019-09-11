Everything you need to know about the Downton Abbey film

The highly-anticipated Downton Abbey film invites fans of the lavish period drama to return to the Crawley family’s gilded world.

Here is everything you need to know about the feature-length spin-off.

Who stars in the Downton Abbey film?

The principal cast members from the TV series reprise their roles, along with a few new additions.

This Friday, experience the global phenomenon of #DowntonAbbeyFilm on the big screen. Book your tickets now: https://t.co/yQRXFLzOuw pic.twitter.com/rD6888sU97 — Universal PicturesUK (@universaluk) September 11, 2019

Hugh Bonneville returns as the Earl of Grantham, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, and Dame Maggie Smith as the sharp-tongued Dowager Countess.

Jim Carter also returns as Mr Carson and Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith.

Who is joining the cast?

Advertising

New cast members include Imelda Staunton, who is playing Lady Maud Bagshaw in the big-screen adaptation of the hit ITV series, in which her real-life husband plays butler Mr Carson.

Imelda Staunton and husband Jim Carter at the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Tuppence Middleton debuts as a new love interest for Tom Branson, played by Allen Leech.

Killing Eve’s David Haig will also make an appearance playing the royal butler.

Advertising

What can we expect from the plot?

Downton Abbey’s six series chronicled the fortunes of the Crawley family from the sinking of HMS Titanic in 1912 to New Year’s Day 1926.

The film’s storyline continues after the series left off in the 2015 Christmas special.

Set in 1927, it sees the household preparing for a visit from King George V and Queen Mary.

Who is behind the film?

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes (Ian West/PA)

The ITV drama’s creator, Julian Fellowes, wrote the screenplay and is also co-producing the feature film.

He recently said he does not believe life was easier in the 1920s, when the film is set, but thinks there are lessons to be learned from that time about courtesy.

Michael Engler is on directing duties.

Where can I watch the trailer?

The trailer for the Downton Abbey film sees the Crawley family and their servants preparing for the royal visit, which will include a luncheon, a parade and dinner.

There is much anxiety ahead of the event, with Lady Mary asking their beloved and now-retired butler Mr Carson to return as she needs his help.

There are glimpses of traditional goings-on in the household, with the servants flitting around preparing for the special guests.

A comical moment comes when Dame Maggie’s Violet Crawley quips to Isobel: “Do you have enough cliches to get you through the visit?”

When can I see the Downton Abbey movie?

Downton Abbey will be released in UK cinemas on September 13.