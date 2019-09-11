Advertising
Comedian Joel Dommett marries Hannah Cooper in beach wedding
The TV presenter announced the news on Instagram.
Comedian Joel Dommett has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend in a beach wedding in Greece.
The TV presenter walked down the aisle with model Hannah Cooper and shared the news on Instagram.
Dommett, 33, posted a picture from the ceremony in Mykonos showing him and his new bride being showered with confetti.
Dommett wore a dark-coloured suit and white trainers for the occasion, while Cooper wore an off-the-shoulder white dress.
“BEST DAY EVER. Love you @hannah_cooper_”, he captioned the post.
Cooper posted the same picture and wrote: “My Heart️ 09.09.19.”
The couple’s celebrity fans were among those to send their congratulations.
Advertising
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack said: “Oh my lovely people. What a wonderful sight. Love you both.”
Comic Keith Lemon wrote: “Massive congrats! Xxx.”
Emma Willis said: “Congrats dude!!!”
Advertising
And former Love Island contestant Alex George commented: “Congratulations mate.”
I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Dommett and Cooper met after she messaged him on social media more than three years ago.
In the build-up to the wedding, Dommett encouraged others to “get drunk and message the person you kinda like looking at on Instagram right now”.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.