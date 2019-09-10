The Weeknd is unrecognisable at Toronto premiere of Uncut Gems

The Weeknd has made his first red carpet appearance since he reportedly split from Bella Hadid, and is almost unrecognisable.

The Canadian musician, real name Abel Tesfaye, arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of his feature film debut Uncut Gems at the Toronto International Film Festival sporting a new look.

The Weeknd on the red carpet (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

He has got rid of his famous beard, keeping only his moustache, and has made a significant change to his hair.

He teamed his new look with a navy blue suit paired with a white shirt and dark brown shoes.

The Weeknd at the premiere of Uncut Gems in Toronto (Arthur Mola/AP)

He was joined by co-stars Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Julia Fox and LaKeith Stanfield for the premiere of the film, in which he plays himself.

The crime drama is the latest from director brothers Josh and Benny Safdie.

Advertising

The Weeknd usually has a very different look (Ian West/PA)

It was first reported that the music star had split from Hadid for the second time earlier this month.

The pair had reunited back in June 2018, after splitting nearly two years earlier.