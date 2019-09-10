Sharon Osbourne debuts facelift five weeks after going under the knife

Sharon Osbourne said she was in a “bit of pain” as she debuted the results of a facelift five weeks after going under the knife.

The music manager, 66, had the 13-hour procedure in August and described the process on US show The Talk, which she co-hosts.

She said: “It was five weeks today that I had my operation.

“I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

Osbourne added: “I feel okay. Still a little bit of pain. But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it.”

Osbourne, who has been married to rock star Ozzy Osbourne for 37 years, first announced her plans to go back under the knife in May.

Sharon Osbourne has shown off the results of her latest facelift (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face.”

One of her The Talk co-hosts, the dancer Carrie Ann Inaba, replied: “But I like this face.”

Osbourne responded: “You’re just used to it, you’ll like the new one.”

She later said she started getting plastic surgery because she looked like her mother and “I didn’t want to look like my mum”.

In 2012 mother-of-three Osbourne said she would not undergo plastic surgery ever again after having a double mastectomy.

She experienced issues with breast implants, explaining: “One of them had burst, and all of it had gone into the wall of my stomach. And one breast was different than the other.”