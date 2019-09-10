Kylie Jenner bares all in first photo from naked Playboy shoot

Kylie Jenner has teased an upcoming shoot for Playboy magazine with a photo of herself naked, cosying up to her husband Travis Scott.

The reality TV star, 22, has followed in her half-sister Kim Kardashian-West’s footsteps by stripping off for her 145 million Instagram followers.

In the photo Jenner, who became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire aged 21, poses nude apart from a wide-brimmed hat.

Rapper Scott, 28, is pictured shirtless with his arm around Jnner’s shoulders, against a backdrop of foliage and blue sky.

Jenner suggested the Playboy shoot was imminent, captioning the post: “When Houston meets LA .. ? @playboy #ComingSoon”

In 2016 Kardashian-West made headlines by posting a selfie of herself naked, with her private parts shielded only by two black blocks.

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian-West has also posed naked (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Advertising

Posing in an ornate marble bathroom, she wrote: “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL.”

Make-up mogul Jenner was recently forced to defend herself against criticism over being named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

In March, Forbes magazine said that Jenner had surpassed the previous record set by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Some considered the self-made part of the accolade inaccurate as Jenner was already famous for starring in her family’s TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she had a large social media presence when starting her cosmetics company.