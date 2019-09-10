Jason Momoa returns to fantasy in first trailer for Apple TV+ series See

Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa returns to the world of fantasy in the sweeping first trailer for the Apple TV+ series See.

The Hawaiian actor, best known for playing Khal Drogo in HBO’s epic series, stars as tribesman Baba Voss – the father of twins born with the ability to see.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has robbed mankind of its sight, Baba Voss and his tribe are hunted by a queen who believes his children are heretics.

Step into a new vision of the future. Watch the SEE official trailer, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. Coming November 1 to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://t.co/Jn0hV7whsH @SEEofficial pic.twitter.com/L6P5JpiBDZ — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 10, 2019

See, due to be released on November 1 on Apple’s Netflix-rivalling streaming service, is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by The Hunger Games’ Francis Lawrence.

Alfre Woodard, who voiced Sarabi in Disney’s recent remake of The Lion King, stars as Paris, the tribe’s spiritual leader.

See comes as Apple attempts to convince consumers its Apple TV+ service can compete with streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for original content.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (Jacob King/PA)

It joins comedy-drama The Morning Show, which features the star-studded cast of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, as a launch exclusive for the service.

See is released on November 1 on Apple TV+.