Strictly’s Anneka Rice ‘buzzing’ after day one of dance school

Strictly contestant Anneka Rice said she was “buzzing” after completing her “first day at dance school”.

The broadcaster – who had to have a steroid injection last month after injuring her shoulder when she fell during a walk – has started training for the BBC show with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

After finishing the session she posted a message on Instagram saying it was close to “the best day I’ve ever had in my life”.

“I loved that so much,” she said in the video of her and Clifton in the studio.

“Honestly Kevin, that’s almost the best day I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Rice, 60, went on: “We are in a studio and the great thing is there is a cafe just one floor down so every time it gets a bit, whatever, Kevin goes and has a black coffee and I have a bun and we have a cup of tea and then we carry on.

“I’m really buzzing, as they say on Love Island.”

Advertising

She captioned her post: “FIRST DAY AT DANCE SCHOOL! I LOVED IT! Kevin is a dream.”

Last month Rice revealed that her injured shoulder was “slightly” holding her back when it came to preparing for the show.

After getting the steroid injection she said on Instagram she was “ridiculously excited about being pain free”.

“Let the fitness training commence (bit late I know but i like a terrifying deadline),” she added.

Rice is one of 15 celebrities competing for the coveted Glitterball trophy on the BBC show this year.