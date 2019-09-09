Stars descend on world premiere of Downton Abbey film

Dame Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville will be among the stars on the red carpet when the highly-anticipated Downton Abbey film receives its world premiere in London on Monday evening.

Set in 1927, the big-screen instalment of the hit ITV drama, created by Julian Fellowes, continues after the series left off in 1925 in the 2015 Christmas special.

It will see the occupants of Downton Abbey, both above and below stairs, thrown into disarray when it is announced that the King and Queen of England are to pay a visit to the house.

Dame Maggie, Dockery and Bonneville all reprise their roles, alongside Allen Leech, Dame Penelope Wilton, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Lesley Nicol.

Also attending the glittering event at the Cineworld Leicester Square will be cast newcomers Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell-Moore and Imelda Staunton, alongside Lord Fellowes and the film’s director, Michael Engler.

Downton Abbey is released in UK cinemas on September 13.