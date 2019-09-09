Sam Smith has WhatsApp group to discuss McDonald’s

Sam Smith has revealed he has a WhatsApp group where he compares McDonald’s restaurants from around the world.

The Pray singer is a big fan of the fast food chain and uses the app to review food on their menu.

He told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast: “I had to sample the double quarter pounder yesterday because it’s new.

“I love McDonald’s.

“I have a WhatsApp group where we compare McDonald’s around the world because it’s different everywhere around the world.”

“It should have a Michelin star,” he added.

Smith, 27, has tried the chain’s new spicy chicken nuggets but only gave them “a six out of 10”.

“The Japanese spicy nuggets are better than the chicken ones,” he said.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp is on weekdays from 6am to 10am.