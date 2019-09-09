Menu

Advertising

Michelle Dockery dazzles on Downton Abbey red carpet

Showbiz | Published:

The premiere was held in London’s Leicester Square.

Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery turned heads as she arrived at the Downton Abbey premiere in a glittering gold gown.

The actress, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in the period drama and the big screen adaptation, looked dazzling in the shimmering, floor-length column, which left one shoulder bare.

Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

She teamed the eye-catching dress with hoop earrings and wore her dark hair swept back from her face.

Dockery was joined at the screening at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London by co-stars including Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville.

Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael
Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael (Ian West/PA)

Carmichael was elegant in a high-necked black dress that showed off her legs, while McGovern provided a bright splash of colour in pink.

Tuppence Middleton was fashion forward in a black ruffled dress with a deep plunging neckline, while Geraldine James was chic in a white trouser suit.

Advertising

Tuppence Middleton
Tuppence Middleton (Ian West/PA)
Geraldine James
Geraldine James (Ian West/PA)

Imelda Staunton, who joins the cast as Lady Maud Bagshaw, was at the premiere with her husband Jim Carter.

The actress looked sophisticated in a multi-coloured dress with gold shoes.

Advertising

Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter
Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter (Ian West/PA)

The film version of Downton Abbey follows six successful series on ITV, and is also written by Julian Fellowes.

The big screen plot centres on a royal visit by King George V and Queen Mary to the stately home of the Crawley family.

Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)

The film is set for release in the UK on September 13.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News