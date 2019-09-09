Advertising
Michelle Dockery dazzles on Downton Abbey red carpet
The premiere was held in London’s Leicester Square.
Michelle Dockery turned heads as she arrived at the Downton Abbey premiere in a glittering gold gown.
The actress, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in the period drama and the big screen adaptation, looked dazzling in the shimmering, floor-length column, which left one shoulder bare.
She teamed the eye-catching dress with hoop earrings and wore her dark hair swept back from her face.
Dockery was joined at the screening at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London by co-stars including Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville.
Carmichael was elegant in a high-necked black dress that showed off her legs, while McGovern provided a bright splash of colour in pink.
Tuppence Middleton was fashion forward in a black ruffled dress with a deep plunging neckline, while Geraldine James was chic in a white trouser suit.
Advertising
Imelda Staunton, who joins the cast as Lady Maud Bagshaw, was at the premiere with her husband Jim Carter.
The actress looked sophisticated in a multi-coloured dress with gold shoes.
Advertising
The film version of Downton Abbey follows six successful series on ITV, and is also written by Julian Fellowes.
The big screen plot centres on a royal visit by King George V and Queen Mary to the stately home of the Crawley family.
The film is set for release in the UK on September 13.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.