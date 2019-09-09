John Barrowman to release Christmas album

John Barrowman is to release an album for the festive season.

Entitled A Fabulous Christmas, it will feature favourites such as Sleigh Ride, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year and Silent Night.

Barrowman, who recently confirmed he is joining Dancing On Ice as a judge, will also be joined by some famous faces on brand new duet tracks.

John Barrowman is getting into the Christmas spirit (PA)

The entertainer will also be celebrating the festive season with a new Christmas tour.

The eight-date John Barrowman – A Fabulous Christmas tour starts in Bristol on November 30 and wraps in Oxford on December 14.

Barrowman said: “It’s been great to get back into the studio recording new Christmas tracks.

“I love this time of the year, but this is the first time I’ve put together a full album of Christmas and festive music for the most fabulous time of the year.”

He added: “I had so much fun on my summer tour, bringing my husband Scott and my parents along for the ride while celebrating 30 years on stage and performing some of my favourite songs from that time.

“I can’t wait to be back out there meeting more fans during this festive Christmas tour.”

The album, the star’s first on British label Decca Records, will be released on December 6.