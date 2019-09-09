Menu

Gregg Wallace to embark on culinary tour for new Channel 5 show

Showbiz | Published:

The presenter and foodie will tour Europe.

Gregg Wallace will guide viewers through culture and cuisine on flying visits of European cities for a new show.

The MasterChef judge will serve a guide for a new Channel 5 programme, Weekend Breaks With Gregg Wallace.

Barcelona

Touring  Amsterdam and Berlin amongst others, the passionate foodie will show viewers his favourite hidden gems or embark on his own culinary discovery.

He said: “Two of my great loves are food and travel, so to visit some of my favourite cities and explore new ones for this Channel 5 series is just brilliant.”

Daniel Pearl, of Channel 5, added: “Gregg is another great name to join the channel and this genre-crossing series merges travel, food and history to take viewers on a rewarding weekly adventure.”

Each week for the show Wallace will take viewers through a breakneck tour of a European cities, including Rome, Amsterdam, Berlin and Barcelona.

