Danny Dyer reflects on ‘well-documented mistakes’

Showbiz

The star spoke at the TV Choice Awards where he collected the honour for best soap actor.

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer has acknowledged making a lot of mistakes in his life.

The EastEnders star spoke at the TV Choice Awards where he collected the honour for best soap actor.

He promised to be “not controversial” and said he would be “talking like a normal person” as he claimed his second award in two years.

At the last awards ceremony he thanked David Cameron for his win, after attacking the former prime minister for putting his “trotters up”.

At this year’s event he thanked the EastEnders team, adding: “I’m very grateful for my life.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes, well-documented. I’m a human being made up of many flaws, all glued together with good intentions.”

Dyer was met with loud laughter and applause for his speech.

